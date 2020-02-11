LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A box truck lost control on a slick highway in Loudon, New Hampshire, causing it to hit a car, roll over and spill cases of beer Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a 911 call about a commercial motor vehicle rollover near exit 12A just after 6:30 a.m. found a box truck for Bellavance Beverage Company had lost control and struck another vehicle before driving off the roadway and overturning onto its side in the median, according to state police.

The operator of the truck, 29-year-old Thomas Harwood, of Derry, was determined to be driving too fast for the existing road conditions as rain and snow fell, state police added.

Officials shut down the left lane of the highway for several hours to clean cases of beer and kegs that had spilled out of the truck and into the median.

Harwood and the operator of the second vehicle involved in the crash were both uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at 603-227-0089.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)