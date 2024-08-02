SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck slammed into a utility pole in Somerville Friday, taking down power lines and smashing into a car in a nearby driveway.

The crash happened on Sycamore Street shortly before 11 a.m. Emergency crews soon had the area taped off with caution tape.

The crash fully snapped the utility pole and scattered debris in the area. The car that was hit ended up wedged between the box truck and a home.

Eversource crews were on scene as of around 12 p.m. working to get power restored. On its website, Eversource said 47 customers were without power as of around 12:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the crash or any related injuries.

