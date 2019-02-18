Box truck’s roof sheared off after hitting footbridge bridge on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - The roof of a box truck was sheared off when it struck a footbridge over Storrow Drive on Monday.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway near Fairfield Street in Boston found a white truck with pieces off its roof scattered on the ground, according to state police.

The left travel lane was closed while crews worked to remove the wreckage. It has since been reopened.

There were no reported injuries and the bridge was not damaged.

