Boxborough man arrested on child enticement charges

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boxborough man facing child enticement charges was arrested on Wednesday night following an investigation by New Hampshire police, officials said.

Shaun Michael Shanley, 35, is being charged with enticement for sex with a child under 16 and dissemination of obscenity to minors, Boxborough police said.

Shanley was identified following an investigation led by Merrimack, New Hampshire police in May through phone numbers involved with a mobile social dating app called “SKOUT,” according to police.

Officers were communicating with Shanley through the app and had him placed under arrest on Wednesday.

Following an interview at Boxborough Police Headquarters, Shanley was arrested and charged.

He was released on $340 bail pending an arraignment in Ayer District Court, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)