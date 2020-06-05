BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Boxborough police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Tashawna Allen is described as a Native American female, standing 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She has a red cast on her left arm and is possibly wearing pink shorts and a black tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boxborough police at 978-264-1750.
