BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Boxborough police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tashawna Allen is described as a Native American female, standing 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a red cast on her left arm and is possibly wearing pink shorts and a black tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boxborough police at 978-264-1750.

MISSING JUVENILE, Tashawna Allen, 14 y.o. Native American female, 5', 100 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, has a red cast on left arm, possibly wearing pink shorts and a black tank top. If seen, please call Boxborough PD 978-264-1750. pic.twitter.com/pIjl5Hm1M6 — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) June 5, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)