Boxborough police turn to public for help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boxborough Police Department is turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Rachel Wang was reported missing from Meadow Lane Friday evening.
She is riding a bicycle and has camping gear with her, according to police.
She is described as having long black hair and wearing black pants and a purple shirt.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-264-1740.
