Boxborough police turn to public for help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boxborough Police Department is turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Rachel Wang was reported missing from Meadow Lane Friday evening.

She is riding a bicycle and has camping gear with her, according to police.

She is described as having long black hair and wearing black pants and a purple shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-264-1740.

MISSING JUVENILE: Rachel Wang, 11 yrs old is missing from Meadow Ln. Description: long Blk hair, Blk pants, purple shirt (possibly), riding a bicycle. Has camping equip with her. If seen contact Boxborough PD 978-264-1740 pic.twitter.com/YvFYxF9zM1 — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) May 30, 2020

