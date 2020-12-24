Boxford boy who befriended trash collector gets toy garbage truck for Christmas

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy from Boxford who befriended the local garbage man while at home during the pandemic was give a toy garbage truck for Christmas.

Lukas’s parents found the toy after the trash collector’s truck went by their home this week. His mother was surprised to see the wrapped gift that the garbage man left behind for him.

“Whenever he drives by, he honks and Lukas will wave out the window, or he’ll run down the driveway to see him, and he’ll get a tour of the truck,” the 4-year-old’s mother Alexis Devilling said.

Since Lukas’s interactions have been limited during the pandemic, seeing the garbage truck outside gives him something to look forward to.

Lukas is so grateful for the gift and so is his mom. She plans on finding the waste management company the garbage man works for to say thank you.

