BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boxford community is coming together Monday night to support one of their own — a beloved football coach who lost three pets and much of his belongings in a fire just days before Christmas.

High school football coach Adam Harlor and his family lost three pets and just about everything else in a fire in Topsfield and now the community pulled together to organize an event with almost no notice — a day before Christmas Eve.

In addition to community members, they even got the support of the Patriots Foundation, who had Pat Patriot and cheerleaders on hand to give Santa a hand in raising money for the family.

All to help out a man that those gathered say has had such an impact on their lives.

One person on hand said, “It was just so hard to think how could a family who does so much for this community and is so generous, how could this happen to them? How could they lose their house four days before Christmas?”

Another said, “He doesn’t ask for anything. It takes a special kind of person to come out and coach all these kids … You’re taking time away from your family and you’re giving it to the youth in the community to make them better men.”

On top of everything raised Monday night, donations are also being collected on a GoFundMe page.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)