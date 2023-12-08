BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Boxford Fire Department officials were called to Cleveland State Forest Thursday to save a resident’s furry friend.

Charlie, a small dog, was able to wander out about 30 feet onto ice before getting stuck. With the ice too thin for any human to walk and retrieve the pup, firefighters donned their ice resceu suits to swim out to her.

Firefighters brought the dog back to shore safely and returned her to her family. The Boxford Fire Department is advising residents and dog owners to be cautious around ice, as it has not been cold long enough for area ponds and water sources to be walkable.

