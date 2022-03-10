LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Boxing legend Mike Tyson climbed back into the ring in Lowell Thursday night.

Iron Mike made an appearance on the final night of the Golden Gloves boxing tournament — Tyson was named the New England Heavyweight Champion at the event back in 1983.

“When I look at these young kids, I think of myself when I was 15 and 16-years-old. I wanted to win so bad,” he told the crowd assembled. “I just want all the kids to know that you should never give up. You never really lose until you give up.”

Tyson has been a controversial figure throughout his career. While talking to fans and young fighters, he acknowledged that he has had to make changes in his life.

Lowell’s Mayor Sokhary Chau presented the prizefighter with a key to the city.

“What an honor to capture that history in the ring in the great city of Lowell,” Chau said. “The city of Lowell, we make all the great boxers.”

Though fans spent the night reminiscing on Tyson’s boxing highlights, the man himself said he has hung up the gloves and his Iron Mike days are behind him. It’s his actions and appearances in movies like “The Hangover” that have brought him a new generation of followers.

“They said, ‘Mike Tyson is coming oh!’ They said, ‘Oh I love his movie,” he said while laughing. “One kid said, ‘Hey I think my grandfather told me about you.'”

All the proceeds from the night’s events are going to be donated to local charities.

