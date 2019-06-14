Boy, 4, drives great-grandfather’s car to gas station during rush hour to buy candy

(WHDH) — Police in Minnesota were dumbfounded after they learned a 4-year-old boy had climbed into his great-grandfather’s SUV and drove to a gas station during the morning rush hour to buy candy on Tuesday.

The boy, who could barely see over the steering wheel, departed his great-grandfather’s home around 8:30 a.m. and drove down several streets, toppling mailboxes along the way, KMSP-TV reported.

Witnesses say they spotted the boy driving erratically at about 15 mph before he arrived at the gas station.

The boy also clipped a tree and left a piece of the vehicle’s bumper in a neighbor’s yard.

Blaine Police Captain Mark Boerboom was stunned to learn the boy was in search of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

“I’ve never seen a driver this young before operating a vehicle,” he told the news outlet.

The boy’s great-grandfather, Roy Becker, says his grandson used a walker to remove his car keys from a wall hook.

When no one was looking, the boy took off without fastening the seatbelt, according to Becker.

Family members plan to lock the keys away to prevent future problems.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)