Boy arrested in stabbing at Rockport Middle School that left girl with serious injuries

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities have arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing a classmate at Rockport Middle School, leaving her with serious injuries on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the school on Jerdens Lane around 7:30 a.m. found a female student suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Rockport police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect, a 13-year-old boy from Rockport, allegedly fled after the incident.

The school, which had not yet started classes, was placed into lockdown as police search for the suspected stabber.

The boy was soon found outside of the school and taken into custody. Resident Nathaniel Mulcahy was in his back yard feeding birds with his 3-year-old twins when he saw someone hiding in the woods nearby and called police.

“Why would you be knee-deep in a swamp just around 7 in the morning?” Mulcahy said. “Something wasn’t right.”

Police say he will face numerous charges in Salem Juvenile Court.

Officials lifted the lockdown at 9 a.m. and the school day continued with an increased police presence.

There is no danger to the school community, according to police, but students said the violence was disturbing.

“I was a little amazed,” said Madison Guernsey. “I’ve seen it across the country but I wouldn’t expect it to happen in my school.”

Superintendent Robert Liebow stated in a letter to parents and guardians that they have the right to dismiss their students if they feel the need.

The incident remains under investigation.

