Boy arrested in stabbing at Rockport Middle School that left girl with serious injuries

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing a Rockport Middle School student, leaving her seriously injured Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the school on Jerdens Lane around 7:30 a.m. found a female student suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Rockport police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect, a 13-year-old boy from Rockport, allegedly fled after the incident.

The school, which had not yet started classes, was placed into lockdown as police search for the suspected stabber.

He was soon found outside of the school and placed into custody.

Police say the boy will face numerous charges in Salem Juvenile Court.

Officials lifted the lockdown at 9 a.m. and the school day continued with an increased police presence.

There is no danger to the school community, according to police.

Superintendent Robert Liebow stated in a letter to parents and guardians that they have the right to dismiss their students if they feel the need.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)