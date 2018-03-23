Boy battling cancer named Boston Police Commissioner for a day

BOSTON (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy with cancer got a special honor from the Boston Police Department when he was named commissioner for the day on Friday.

Gavin McCarthy, 11, was recently re-diagnosed with cancer and is now battling a brain tumor. During last weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, he got to ride down the parade route in a SWAT truck as a junior officer.

Gavin moved up the ranks Friday when Commissioner William Evans swore Gavin in as commissioner for the day. He was given a tour of the commissioner’s office and a certificate marking his new title, then got to have a meet-and-greet with his officers. He also appeared with Mayor Marty Walsh at the grand opening of the Reebok Headquarters in the Seaport.

Gavin’s first act of business as commissioner was giving everyone a promotion.

