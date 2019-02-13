MACOMB, Ill. (WHDH) — A 6-year-old boy who was born with no feet and only one hand isn’t letting that stop him from achieving his dreams.

Nick Trotter, who was born in Ukraine with significant disabilities, was adopted at the age of 18 months by Chris and Mindy Trotter in Illinois.

He refuses to let his differences stand in his way while on the wrestling mat.

“I feel like I am like a king,” he said. “I feel like I’m really good at wrestling.”

His father, Chris Trotter, says his son knows that he’s special.

“He knows he can do everything and nothing slows him down,” he said. “Kids ask him all the time, ‘What happened?’ and he’ll say, ‘Well God made me this way.’ He’s just an amazing kid.”

Trotter just participated in his third wrestling tournament and won his bracket after pinning all three of his opponents.

