Boy charged in stabbing at Rockport Middle School that left girl with serious injuries

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a female classmate at Rockport Middle School on Monday morning, leaving her seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the school on Jerdens Lane around 7:30 a.m. found a female student suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Rockport police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect, a 13-year-old boy from Rockport, allegedly fled after the incident.

The school, which had not yet started classes, was placed into lockdown as police searched for the suspected stabber.

Resident Nathaniel Mulcahy was in his backyard feeding birds with his 3-year-old twins when he says he spotted the suspect hiding in the woods nearby.

“Why would you be knee-deep in a swamp just around 7 in the morning?” he said. “Something wasn’t right.”

Mulcahy called 911, leading to the arrest of the 13-year-old boy.

He appeared in Salem Juvenile Court on Monday afternoon to face charges related to the incident. No additional information has been released.

School officials lifted the lockdown at 9 a.m. and the school day continued with an increased police presence.

Some parents rushed to the school to dismiss their children.

“I’ve just been sick about it all day and really have been praying the girl is alright,” concerned parent Cindy Dizio said.

Student Madison Guernsey added that she was shocked that something like this could happen at her school.

“I was a little amazed, almost, because I didn’t know that it would happen at my school,” she said. “I’ve seen it across the country but I wouldn’t expect it to happen at my school.”

The incident remains under investigation.

