Boy charged with killing sister and stabbing mom

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with killing his sister and seriously wounding his mother in a stabbing at a Connecticut home.

West Hartford police say the boy was arraigned at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. He faces one count of murder and one count of first-degree assault.

He’s currently in the custody of the Connecticut Judicial Marshals.

The names of the suspect and the victims haven’t been released.

But West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor has provided a statement from the family.

The statement says the family is “enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss” and asks for privacy. It says the slain girl was a “beautiful child” who will be remembered for her smile and laughter.

The mother remains hospitalized in stable condition. The boy was hospitalized because he sustained a minor injury.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)