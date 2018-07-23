LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 5-year-old boy has died two days after his grandmother died while trying to save him from drowning.

Authorities say Jackson Lawrence was pronounced dead at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Sunday.

Police say Jackson fell off a floatation device at Lowell State Park Friday, and his 55-year-old grandmother Julie Lawrence tried to save him when she started struggling in the water.

Rescuers and officers found Julie and Jackson Lawrence unresponsive in the water and tried to resuscitate both. Julie Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson’s 9-year-old brother also tried to rescue him. Police say the boy swam for help and is in good health.

