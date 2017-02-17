Boy honored for saving family from fire in Bedford

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - The Bedford Fire Department honored a 9-year-old boy Friday for getting his family to safety after a fire broke out in their house.

Jacoby Garber was at home with his father in December when their smoke detectors went off. Months prior, a Bedford firefighter visited Jacoby’s third grade lass to talk about fire safety and the boy said he knew what to do. Jacoby’s father saw the fire in their garage and his son asked if he should call 911. Jacoby called 911 and then helped his mother out of the house.

Jacoby’s family said they are grateful for his quick thinking.

“I’m lucky, lucky to be a part of this community and so proud of my son,” said Jacoby’s mother, Lynn Garber.

