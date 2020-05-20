Boy hospitalized after being pulled from water in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) – A boy was hospitalized after being pulled from the water in Charlestown early Wednesday morning.

A witness told police that he saw the child struggling to swim in the water in the area of 285 Medford St. around 5:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The boy was taken out of the 50-degree water and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Another witness who overheard the police activity told 7NEWS that it was “suspicious” for the boy to be swimming in the area at such an early hour.

“That’s very weird, that’s very unusual,” neighborhood resident Kelly Whittaker said. “I wouldn’t say we live on beach-front property over here.”

The boy’s condition is not known at this time.

He has been placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

An investigation remains ongoing.

