Boy hospitalized after being pulled from water in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A boy was hospitalized after being pulled from the water in Charlestown early Wednesday morning.

A witness reported to police that he saw the child struggling to swim in the water in the area of 285 Medford St. around 5:30 a.m., according to Boston police.

The boy was taken out of the water and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

No additional information has been released.

