Boy injured by propeller after falling off boat in NH

ASHLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a nine-year-old boy was injured by a propeller after falling off a boat in New Hampshire.

State police responding to reports of a boating accident at 4 p.m. on Little Squam Lake in Ashland allegedly found a nine-year-old boy injured after falling off a 20-foot Harris pontoon boat with a 75 horsepower motor, officials said. The boy was one of four children aboard the boat, which was allegedly traveling above headway speed, and was allegedly sitting on the bow of the boat with his legs hanging over the side when he fell off, police said.

The boy, who was wearing a life jacket, was struck by a propeller and injured in his arm, lower leg and pelvic area, police said. One of the passengers on the boat jumped in and pulled the boy out, according to police.

The boy was flown to Dartmouth Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)