BOSTON (WHDH) - The stars of the beloved 90s show Boy Meets World stepped out in Boston on Sunday night.

Ben Savage shared a photo of himself with his co-stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

The caption read, “Boston tea party.”

The group was in Boston for Fan Expo Boston.

