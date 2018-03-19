Boy needing major surgery gets VIP treatment by Brookline Police

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Boston Children’s Hospital patient was given the VIP treatment by the Brookline Police Department when officers stepped in to bring him and his mother back to their housing.

Tracey Bryan and her son Jack are from New Orleans and traveled to Boston so Jack could undergo heart surgery at Boston Children’s. The day before surgery, the two took an Uber to the Trader Joe’s in Brookline to get groceries. When they went to leave, Bryan said her Uber app was down, so she asked a police officer where she could get a cab. Instead, the officer decided to help them out.

“He said, ‘Just one second.’ I heard him radio, ‘Can you send a VIP tour? I have a VIP transport,'” said Bryan.

Two minutes later, a police cruiser arrived to pick up Jack and his mother and bring them back to the Boston Children’s Hospital Housing. Jack underwent surgery the next day and when he was released, the police department left him a care package filled with gifts, including a “Boston Strong” t-shirt. They also offered to bring Jack to the police station for a special tour.

“At that point, Jack wasn’t able to walk yet after the surgery and so he had a wheelchair and the wheelchair wouldn’t fit in the car. So they ended up taking the wheelchair apart, put it in the back of a car,” said Bryan.

Jack got a VIP tour of the police station and officers even played in the snow with him. His mother said the officers’ generosity meant a lot to them.

“It really made a difference for Jack. It made the trip more speicial,” said Bryan.

Jack and his mother are back at home in New Orleans, where Bryan said he is doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)