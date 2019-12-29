Boy pulled from water in Chicopee has died, search continues for second child

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy pulled from a body of water in Chicopee on Saturday has died and searchers are continuing to look for a second boy who is still missing, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two missing boys in the area of 283 Fuller Road at 1 p.m. were told the pre-teen children had gone to play in the woods by the river and not returned, police said.

Officers, including a K9, an underwater response team and a state police helicopter, began searching the area.

One child was recovered from the water and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

In a statement, police said, “Our deepest condolences, sympathies and prayers are with his family …Thank you all for your kindness compassion and prayers during this difficult time.”

Emergency crews are still searching for the second child.

