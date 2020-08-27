NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy who raised money through a lemonade and dog bone stand decided he wanted to use the majority of his funds to provide meals to the Norwell fire and police departments, who helped his dad with a medical emergency earlier this year.

Hank raised nearly $250 over one week and decided with his family that 80 percent of the money would go toward first responders in Norwell.

“They helped my daddy,” Hank told 7NEWS, “because he got hurt and he was sick.”

Hank has dropped off food to the police and fire stations but has not had to use any of his funds yet because local restaurants have been donating meals to his cause.

