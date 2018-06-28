WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut toddler has been rescued from an air conditioning and heating vent.

Firefighters were called to a Waterford residence Tuesday morning for a 14-month-old who fell down the ventilation shaft.

WFSB-TV says the boy, Elijah Irizarry, lifted up the vent cover and fell through on the second floor of the house. His mother Kristie Mendes, says he was in a gated area, but just fell in.

Fire crews were able to access the crawl space below the home and disassemble the ventilation duct work to rescue the boy.

The fire department says this is a good opportunity for parents to check their vents to see if they’re screwed in properly.

