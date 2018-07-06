Boy returns wedding ring as couple celebrates their 20 anniversary

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy with a metal detector found a Beverly woman’s wedding ring while searching for buried treasure in Ogunquit Maine.

Ennias Taggart, 11, was enjoying a day at the beach with his father when they heard a woman had lost her diamond wedding ring.

Taggart used his skills with the detector and was able to find the ring in “all of four seconds.”

The next challenge was reuniting the ring with its owner.

“I took the ring off to put lotion on and I put it on the side, on top of my bag, and just forgot about it,” said Helena Oberg-Avola.

She and her husband had just celebrated their 20 wedding anniversary but, thought their treasured token was lost forever.

In a last ditch effort to recover the ring the couple left their phone number on a Band-Aid and left it with beach officials before leaving.

Taggart and his father sent a text to that number and were able to reunite the diamond wedding band with its rightful owner. He said, “I wouldn’t really want to lose my ring if I were them.”

The couple gave Taggart a $100 award for doing the right thing. He plans on upgrading his metal detector so that he can help other people find their lost treasures.

Ober-Avola says she only takes the ring off to put lotion on but, that she won’t make that mistake again.

