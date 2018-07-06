Boy returns wedding ring to couple who lost treasured keepsake while celebrating their 20th anniversary in Maine

OGUNQUIT, MAINE (WHDH) — A boy with a metal detector recently found a Beverly woman’s wedding ring while searching for buried treasure in Ogunquit, Maine.

Eleven-year-old Ennias Taggart was enjoying a day at the beach with his father when they learned a woman had recently lost her diamond wedding ring in the area.

Using his skills with the detector, Taggart said he was able to find the woman’s ring in “all of four seconds.”

The next challenge was reuniting the ring with its owner.

The owner, Helena Oberg-Avola, said the ring went missing while she and her husband were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary and they feared the token was lost forever.

“I took the ring off to put lotion on and I put it on the side, on top of my bag, and just forgot about it,” she said.

In a last-ditch effort to recover the ring, the couple wrote their phone number on a Band-Aid and left it with beach officials before leaving for home.

After sending a text to the number, Taggart said he and his father were able to reunite the wedding band with its rightful owner.

The couple gave Taggart a $100 reward for doing the right thing.

Taggart said he plans on upgrading his metal detector so that he can help other people find their lost treasures.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)