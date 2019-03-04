Boy Scout leader killed in car crash

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police have publicly identified the man killed in a two-car crash in Massachusetts over the weekend as a local Boy Scout leader.

Authorities say 63-year-old Timothy Roth died at a hospital after the crash in Westborough on Saturday morning.

Roth was a scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 100 in Westborough.

Police say Roth’s car sustained heavy passenger-side damage and the other driver’s car sustained front-end damage in the crash.

The other driver, Tracey Lowney, of Saugus, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending