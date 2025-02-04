The Boy Scouts of America are facing a lawsuit following the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Keoni Hubbard died in a motorboat crash in July 2023 in Gilmanton, New Hampshire.

An investigation by New Hampshire state police found a lack of training and failure of basic safety precautions were partially to blame.

Investigators say an 18-year-old camper who was driving the boat had received his license just 10 days prior.

Hubbard’s family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America.

Jenna Hubbard, Keoni’s mother, says she is a completely different person since she lost her son.

“Keoni took the scout oath and the scout laws very seriously, and the organization utterly failed him,” said Jenna. “I have a message for the scouts, Keoni mattered and so does the safety of the millions of other kids headed to scout camps this year.”

7NEWS reached out to the Boy Scouts organization but declined to comment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)