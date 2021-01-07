PITTSTON, Maine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand with a pistol found in his grandfather’s coat, police in Maine said.

The boy, who was not identified by police, was behind a garage in Pittston wearing the coat when the gun went off Tuesday, police said. Police said the teen tried to pull back the pistol’s hammer when his thumb slipped and released it, causing it to fire.

The boy was transferred to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, the Kennebec Journal reported. Police don’t expect to file charges stemming from the boy’s injury.

