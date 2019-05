EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A car has struck and seriously injured a boy in East Hartford.

Police say the 6-year-old boy was struck Saturday afternoon and suffered a fractured skull. They say the boy is in serious condition at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

Police haven’t released further details about the incident but say the driver is cooperating.

