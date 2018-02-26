Boy welcomed back to school in Brookline for first time since leukemia diagnosis

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — A young cancer survivor in Brookline was welcomed back to school Monday after missing more than a year to undergo cancer treatment.
Mateo Goldman was returning to school for the first time since November 2016 when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He spent more than 100 days in the hospital and underwent a bone marrow transplant but is now in remission.
To celebrate his return, Mateo was escorted to Driscoll School by the Brookline police and fire departments. Also there to greet him was his classmates and teachers, along with many Brookline community members. Mateo told 7News it was “very fun and very cool.”
“I’m so proud of him, he’s been a trooper through the whole thing. He never complains, he always smiles and always finds the good in every situation,” said Mandy Goldman, Mateo’s mother.
