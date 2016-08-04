Boy who drowned at South Boston day camp laid to rest after funeral

MATTAPAN, Mass. (WHDH) — The boy who drowned at a city-run summer camp in South Boston last week was laid to rest Thursday after his funeral in Mattapan.

According to police, 7-year-old Kyzr Willis wandered away unnoticed from the Curley Community Center’s day camp at Carson Beach. Police and lifeguards searched for hours before his body was found in the water. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Among the mourners at Morning Star Baptist Church was Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. At the funeral, loved ones consoled Kyzr’s parents as they painfully said goodbye to their son. Other relatives spoke and shared their memories of the boy described as a playful child who loved his family.

“Kyzr was very loving, he was energetic and he was just full of life,” said Kyzr’s aunt, Rosalind Smith.

After the funeral, a horse-drawn carriage carried Kyzr’s casket from the church as family members dressed in white followed behind.

In response to the boy’s death, Mayor Marty Walsh ordered new rules for the city’s summer day camps, including hourly checks for all campers, life preservers for all kids swimming, and more training for staff. A relative at the funeral told the mourners that with the new rules, Kyzr’s legacy would be saving the lives of other children.

