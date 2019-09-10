ALLENDALE, S.C. (WHDH) — A young boy who used his Disney vacation savings to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees received a surprise trip from Mickey Mouse.

Jermaine Bell used money he had been saving to buy hot dogs, chips and water for about 100 evacuees in Allendale, South Carolina last week.

Disney employees showed up outside of his house while he celebrated his 7th birthday on Sunday to surprise him with a trip to the theme park in Orlando, Florida.

Bell and his family will visit the parks sometime later this month when he’s not in school.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)