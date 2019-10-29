SCARBOROUGH, MAINE (WHDH) - A Maine boy who went viral after wearing a hot dog costume in his school picture received a visit from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Monday.

Jake Arsenault wore the costume on school picture day after his parents dared him to.

A picture of his student identification card went viral on Facebook and caught the attention of Oscar Mayer.

The Wienermobile paid a personal visit to Arsenault and brought him and his friends to the movies.

They all dressed up as hot dogs for the occasion.

Oscar Mayer also awarded Arsenault an “Honorary Hotdogger Dujour” certificate and named him “Jumbo Frank Jake.”

