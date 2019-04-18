Boy whose disappearance prompted frantic search in NH found safe

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy whose disappearance prompted a frantic search in Berlin, New Hampshire, was found safe Thursday, police said.

Officials had asked the public to check their sheds, outside structures, and vehicles as they investigated the disappearance of Korey Darling.

Darling was tracked down about eight hours after the Berlin Police Department shared information about his disappearance with the public.

Police urged anyone with security cameras in the area of Hillside Avenue, Winter Street, and Prospect Street to contact them immediately.

Darling is said to be doing OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)