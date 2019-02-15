Boy with rare disorder to get man cave of his dreams

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 10-year-old Rhode Island boy with a rare disorder is getting his very own man cave.

Officials announced Thursday the Impossible Dream is using a $3,000 donation from state police to build Travis Williams the man cave of his dreams in the garage of his Cranston home.

Travis has a rare congenital disease called Caudal regression syndrome, and had asked the organization for the man cave so he can have a place to recover from future surgeries.

Travis was presented with memorabilia to go inside his man cave Thursday, including a signed jersey from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

He also received a framed state trooper uniform patch and boxing gloves from Michael Valentin.

Travis’ man cave will be built this spring.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)