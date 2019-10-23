Boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of Framingham woman accused of cutting off GPS tracking device

BOSTON (WHDH) - The boyfriend of a woman found stabbed to death in her Framingham apartment faced a judge on Wednesday to answer to charges connected to an unrelated case.

Christopher McKoy, 25, of Brockton, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges he cut off a GPS ankle bracelet that he was ordered to wear last year for illegally possessing a firearm in Suffolk County.

He was apprehended in Boston on a warrant.

A psychologist told the court that McKoy suffers from a history of mental illness, including a schizophrenia diagnosis and a stint at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham police Chief Steven Trask said Tuesday that McKoy is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Jamee Ammons-Maddrey.

Ammons-Maddrey was found in her apartment on Interfaith Terrace at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday by police making a well-being check after a family member said they could not reach the victim.

Police say McKoy had been with the victim the previous night into the early morning.

McKoy was denied bail by a Dorchester District Court judge and sent to Framingham, where he will be arraigned Thursday in the death of Ammons-Maddrey.

It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

