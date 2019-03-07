Boyfriend of woman fatally shot outside Manchester, NH bar arrested on drug charge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The boyfriend of a woman who was fatally shot outside of a bar in New Hampshire this past weekend has been arrested on a drug warrant in connection with the incident, officials said.

Jeremy Winslow, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Thursday on charges including possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle after suspension, according to the Manchester Police Department.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a compliance hearing stemming from a domestic violence-related case from 2016.

Winslow told 7News earlier this week that he was driving away from Manchvegas Bar and Grill on Saturday night with his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tanya Hall, when she was shot in the back and killed.

Justin Moura, 34, was arrested in connection with the “reckless” shooting. He has since been arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf

Authorities say there was no known relationship between Moura and Hall.

Winslow says he was planning to marry Hall in the coming months. She leaves behind an 18-month-old son.

Manchester NH police charge Jeremy Winslow with possession of cocaine and 2nd offense operating after suspension

