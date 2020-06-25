Boyfriend of woman fatally shot outside NH bar arrested on reckless conduct charge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The boyfriend of a woman who was fatally shot outside of a bar in New Hampshire last year has been arrested on a reckless conduct charge in connection with events that transpired on the night of her death, officials said.

Jeremy Winslow, 35, is slated to be arraigned next month in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of reckless conduct, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Winslow told 7News in March 2019 that he was driving away from Manchvegas Bar and Grill with his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tanya Hall, when she was shot in the back and killed.

After getting into his car with Hall on the evening of March 2, Winslow was caught on video rapidly accelerating forward and striking 35-year-old Justin Moura, police said. Multiple witnesses also reportedly verified his actions.

Winslow turned himself in on Wednesday and has since been released on personal recognizance.

Moura was arrested in connection with the “reckless” shooting. He has since been arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said there was no known relationship between Moura and Hall.

