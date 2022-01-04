LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in Saugus last month is now facing a murder charge in connection with her death, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Bruce Maiben, 44, of Lynn, appeared in Lynn District Court for a scheduled dangerousness hearing but a judge ordered him held without bail after the prosecution charged him with murder in the death of Sherell Pringle.

Pringle was reported missing by her son when she did not return home on the night of Dec. 18. Her body was later found in a marsh along Route 107 northbound in Saugus on Dec. 21, officials said.

Pringle was last seen with Maiben leaving a bar in Boston.

Law enforcement sources said that the Toyota Avalon Maiben was last seen driving was found torched.

Investigators believe Pringle was stabbed to death at another location before her body was dumped in the marsh, sources added.

Maiben’s attorney, John Morris, has maintained that his client “did not kill his girlfriend.”

Maiben is also charged with larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office. He has since pleaded guilty to those charges.

The facts and circumstances surrounding Pringle’s death remain under investigation.

