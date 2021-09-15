(WHDH) — The boyfriend of a young woman who vanished while on a cross-country road trip has been named a person of interest in the investigation into her disappearance.

Gabby Petito, 22, had recently been traveling to Wyoming from Salt Lake City earlier this summer with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling in a van and documenting their journey on YouTube.

Petito’s parents say it’s been two weeks since they last heard from their daughter.

Police in her home state of New York say they believe Petito was in Grand Teton National Park when her family stopped hearing from her.

Laundrie raised flags with Petito’s family after he returned to their home in North Port, Florida, with the van but without Gabby on Sept. 1.

North Port Police on Wednesday named Laundrie a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, who was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11.

Laundrie has refused to cooperate with the investigation so far, according to authorities.

“We don’t know what Brian knows. I mean that’s the bottom line. We’re hopeful to talk to him,” North Port PIO Josh Taylor said. “He needs to talk to us. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations.”

In a statement, Laundrie’s lawyer said they hope Petito is reunited with her family.

Investigators are now examining the white Ford Transit van that the couple used on their trip and that Laundrie drove back to Florida in.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 when she and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts its urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)