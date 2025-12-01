BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers who both work at Boylston Elementary School are accused of indecent assaults on children after a staff member reported incidents in which they innapropriately touched students, according to court paperwork.

Benjamin Dillman, 26, and his brother Peter Dillman, 24, are both accused of innapropriately touching children on a playground and in a classroom at the school during after-school program hours.

Bejamin works at Boylston Elementary School as a teacher. Peter is a para-professional.

According to a police report, neither man had a role in the after-school program or had permission to be there.

“Benjamin is alleged to have inappropriately touched four juvenile females under the age of 14 or have them touch him inappropriately,” said Tom Ayres, a prosecutor in the case.

The prosecution claims Peter Dillman was captured on school cameras hugging, then rubbing his private parts up against a child. It said a staff member reported the incident.

The brothers were arraigned Monday and released on bail. They were ordered to stay away from any of the children, the school, or anyone under 18-year-old without supervision.

Neither the brothers nor their attorneys had a comment as they left court.

7NEWS also reached out to Boylston school administrators, but have not heard back.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

