BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boylston police officer and two others were hurt in a head-on collision Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Main Street around 6 p.m. for reports of the collision and found all three suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a driver traveling north on Main Street lost control of their vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the Boylston cruiser.

A photo from the scene shows the roadway covered in snow. Police have not said whether the weather contributed to the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

No further details were released.

