Boylston Street bar Lir announces closure

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another prominent bar in the Back Bay has announced it is closing.

Lir on Bolyston Street is closing its doors for good after being in business for 17 years. Management made the announcement on Thursday, just days after neighboring bars Mcgreevys and Pour House announced their closures.

“We are sad to announce that after seventeen years of business we will be closing our doors for good. Since the day we opened we felt a strong connection to the Boston community, and we would like to say thank you to our loyal patrons who stood by us along the way,” management said in a statement on Facebook.

The bar was known for being a stomping ground for several sports fans.

“To the Arsenal Supporters Group thank you. To the Duke Basketball fans, thank you. To the Irish Rugby supporters, thank you. To the Aer Lingus flight staff and the Seattle Seahawks Fan Club, thank you,” management said.

The restaurant is also thanking it’s “amazing staff” and “everyone who walked through our doors and, for a brief period, made this place your home.”

