Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown celebrates 125th anniversary

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — The Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown celebrated a major milestone on Saturday, recognizing 125 years of providing a place for local children to learn, grow and have fun.

The Boys and Girls Club got its start in 1893 as a boys’ club. It was the first of its kind in the Boston area and is the second-oldest in the country. It became co-ed in 1973 when girls were accepted. The Charlestown club now has 1,100 members total.

“It’s been a safe haven. A place of learning, a place of finding out who you are outside of school,” said Executive Director Derek Gallagher, who has been a member of the club since he was 6 years old.

The club’s building received a makeover in 1999 thanks to donor Ed Ansin, the owner of 7News who continues to support the club through events like Unity Weekend every winter.

