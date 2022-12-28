COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The superintendent of Cohasset Public Schools says a boys basketball game against Excel High School immediately ended Wednesday after an Excel player struck the referee.

In a letter to the school community, Dr. Patrick Sullivan said the game was immediately ended and the scene was secured by Cohasset school personnel. Cohasset police were contacted and responded to the scene.

Sullivan said no Cohasset players were involved in the incident.

Cohasset police confirmed an initial investigation indicates a 17-year-old hit the referee.

“Cohasset Public Schools does not condone violence of any type, and we advocate for good sportsmanship during all games and contests,” he wrote. “Cohasset Public Schools will continue to cooperate with Cohasset Police, as they investigate this unfortunate incident.”

