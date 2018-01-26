Boy’s skull pierced with screw in treehouse-building accident

(WHDH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after a brush with death last weekend.

Darius Foreman’s frightening ordeal began as he was building a tree house Saturday in Maryland.

Foreman fell from a branch, knocking over a wooden board that had a six-inch screw in it. The board slammed down onto his head, thrusting the screw into his skull.

Doctors say he was just a millimeter away from bleeding to death.

First responders had to cut the board from five-feet to two-feet in order to get Foreman into the ambulance.

Foreman’s mother says the rest of the board remained attached to his head for about seven hours.

Now recovering after a successful surgery, Foreman is keeping the screw that nearly ended his life.

